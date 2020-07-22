Cerebellum GP LLC Takes Position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Zendesk by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Zendesk by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Zendesk by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.61. 87,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,652. Zendesk Inc has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $237.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zendesk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zendesk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $3,680,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,367,995.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $526,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,939.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,594 shares of company stock worth $11,218,424. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

