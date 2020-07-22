CIBC Boosts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $130.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Shares of CNI traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.83. The company had a trading volume of 60,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 22.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

