CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32, Yahoo Finance reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 21.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $259.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Director Peter F. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,097.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah Dick Pontzer acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $44,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,906.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,524 shares of company stock worth $106,111 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

CCNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

