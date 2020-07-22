Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,497 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 125,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 92,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,696,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

