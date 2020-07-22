CoinEx Token (CET) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.93 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and $1.93 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.84 or 0.01880779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00079118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00190196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001036 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120300 BTC.

CoinEx Token’s launch date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,270,687 tokens. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom

CoinEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

