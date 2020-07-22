Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,576,201 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 351,415 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.1% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Comcast worth $100,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.53. 578,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,324,360. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

