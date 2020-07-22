Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

ED traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $75.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,733. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.19. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.41.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,633.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,622 shares of company stock worth $190,467 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

