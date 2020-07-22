Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.5% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Insiders have sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $326.88. 652,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.21 and a 200 day moving average of $305.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

