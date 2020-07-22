CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,433 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up about 1.9% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.91.

CSX stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.16. 73,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.62. The company has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average of $68.53.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

