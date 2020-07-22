CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,067,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 76,855 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of CSX worth $74,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,640,810,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in CSX by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,681,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,477,077,000 after buying an additional 3,886,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in CSX by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,198,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,921,836,000 after buying an additional 1,724,829 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CSX by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,891,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,057,000 after buying an additional 4,400,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,605,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,306,000 after acquiring an additional 443,169 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.06. The company had a trading volume of 88,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,122. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average is $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

