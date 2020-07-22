CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 3.3% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.83. The company had a trading volume of 155,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,341. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

