CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 895,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,216,000 after purchasing an additional 83,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in CVS Health by 3,245.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,370,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CVS shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $63.56. 125,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,327,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $82.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.95. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

