CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Raised by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,354 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CVS Health by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,139,064 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $74,039,000 after purchasing an additional 67,539 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 25.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $63.70. 183,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,327,341. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.