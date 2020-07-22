Cwm LLC Acquires 2,382,219 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 1,108,008.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,382,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382,219 shares during the period. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cwm LLC owned approximately 9.31% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $166,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 43,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 401,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50,841 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.41. The stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,578. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.39. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $73.23.

