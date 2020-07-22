Cwm LLC Acquires 89,998 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 17,307.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,998 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $16,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,552,310,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,534,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $978,720,000 after acquiring an additional 79,936 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,478,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,102,182,000 after acquiring an additional 161,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cigna by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,955,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,407,000 after purchasing an additional 95,094 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

Shares of CI stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,841. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.77 and a 200-day moving average of $191.29. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $486,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $305,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,139,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,185 shares of company stock worth $60,675,011. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

