Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,489 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $22,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 100.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.01.

Nike stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.27. The stock had a trading volume of 148,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,021,728. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $152.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,730 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

