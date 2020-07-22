Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Cwm LLC raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.14% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $33,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 505,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,689,000 after purchasing an additional 58,166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $631,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $895,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,832.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,479. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,664. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $196.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.37.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

