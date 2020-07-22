Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $31,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE D traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.40. 57,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,685,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.62. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on D. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

