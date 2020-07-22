Cwm LLC Buys 17,499 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of American Electric Power worth $27,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $1,324,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $3,064,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $1,257,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $854,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEP stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.20. 73,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,448. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.76.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.