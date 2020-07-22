Cwm LLC Buys 187,990 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 31,489.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,587 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,990 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.15% of Citrix Systems worth $27,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 11,305.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,662 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 68,060 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 63.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 31,784 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,812. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.48 and a 200 day moving average of $133.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $169.32.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $822,798.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,028,499.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Insiders sold a total of 28,041 shares of company stock worth $4,097,415 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.77.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

