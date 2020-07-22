Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.11% of WEC Energy Group worth $29,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1,011.6% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 394,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,100,000 after purchasing an additional 356,268 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,947,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,651,000 after purchasing an additional 316,100 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 662,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,357,000 after purchasing an additional 313,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,735,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of WEC traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.53. The stock had a trading volume of 30,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.80. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.17.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

