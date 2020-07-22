Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $28,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,352,000 after buying an additional 3,325,943 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,105 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 18,482.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 918,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,277,000 after buying an additional 913,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after buying an additional 724,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,460,000 after acquiring an additional 721,007 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. UBS Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $293,126. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

