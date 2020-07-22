Cwm LLC Has $19.73 Million Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 9,738.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,203 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 205.9% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $438.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,830. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $454.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $404.48 and a 200 day moving average of $341.31. The company has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of 128.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.67.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,372.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,062,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $206,497.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,684 shares of company stock valued at $126,374,135 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.