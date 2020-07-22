Cwm LLC Has $20.87 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 314.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,599 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,853,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Medtronic by 25.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,683 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Medtronic by 21.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,856,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $528,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.27. 96,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,888. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.76. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $130.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

