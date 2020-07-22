Cwm LLC Has $21.10 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 185.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,273 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $21,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,616. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $48.55 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.