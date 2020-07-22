Cwm LLC Has $23.37 Million Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $231,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,426,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,645 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $224.00. 36,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.12 and a 200 day moving average of $194.12. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $225.74.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

