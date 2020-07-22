Cwm LLC Has $25.64 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 278,305 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.01. The company had a trading volume of 435,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,181,139. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $58.79. The company has a market cap of $171.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Argus downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.