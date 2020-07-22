Cwm LLC Has $28.19 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 16,375.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341,432 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.11% of Republic Services worth $28,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Republic Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Republic Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.44. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $122,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,038.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

