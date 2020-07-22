Cwm LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,342 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,323 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,818,000 after acquiring an additional 986,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.40. 52,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.63 and its 200 day moving average is $152.14. The firm has a market cap of $108.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.