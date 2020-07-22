Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,910 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of Target worth $33,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 888.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $122.03. 125,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

