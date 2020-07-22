Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1,058.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,308 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period.

VUG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,719. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.21 and its 200-day moving average is $185.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

