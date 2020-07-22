Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5,332.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,235 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,956,000 after buying an additional 2,041,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,116,000 after purchasing an additional 961,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,292,000 after buying an additional 1,857,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,559,000 after purchasing an additional 144,707 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.40. 212,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,402,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

