Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.08% of Hormel Foods worth $21,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,468,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 165.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,216,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 22.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,522,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,997 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $57,137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 53.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,474,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,773,000 after acquiring an additional 511,978 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $166,083.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,530.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,901,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,867.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,556. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.