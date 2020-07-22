Cwm LLC Purchases 6,012 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cwm LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 843,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $31,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $863,079,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 308.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230,902 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,407 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $100,520,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,295,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.21. 197,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,918,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.63. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

