Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after buying an additional 136,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,006,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,166,528,000 after buying an additional 28,171 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,908,000 after buying an additional 1,069,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $959,331,000 after buying an additional 185,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $604,447,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.23.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $194.52. 20,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,995. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.66 and its 200-day moving average is $189.97. The company has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

