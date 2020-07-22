Cwm LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,996,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270,057 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.3% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $191,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.16. The stock had a trading volume of 362,694 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.27.

