Cwm LLC Sells 1,584,046 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,151,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584,046 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $129,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 280.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,634,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,433 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,836,000 after purchasing an additional 685,393 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4,732.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 635,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,487,000 after purchasing an additional 622,043 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 91.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,224,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583,977 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.08. 16,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,819. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.43 and a 52 week high of $60.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th.

