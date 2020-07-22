Cwm LLC Sells 4,765 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $31,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.28.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $15.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $391.00. 49,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,682. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

