D4t4 Solutions PLC (LON:D4T4) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.90

D4t4 Solutions PLC (LON:D4T4) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a boost from D4t4 Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.77. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of D4T4 opened at GBX 232.50 ($2.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.54 million and a PE ratio of 21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.45. D4t4 Solutions has a one year low of GBX 116 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 310 ($3.81). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 229.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.53.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

About D4t4 Solutions

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides data collection, management, and analytics solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Licence Sales, Project Work, and Recurring Revenues. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

