D4t4 Solutions PLC (LON:D4T4) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.90

D4t4 Solutions PLC (LON:D4T4) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a boost from D4t4 Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.77. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of D4T4 opened at GBX 232.50 ($2.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.54 million and a PE ratio of 21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.45. D4t4 Solutions has a one year low of GBX 116 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 310 ($3.81). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 229.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.53.

Get D4t4 Solutions alerts:

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides data collection, management, and analytics solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Licence Sales, Project Work, and Recurring Revenues. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for D4t4 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D4t4 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.