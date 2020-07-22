Day & Ennis LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.1% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,873,720. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $269.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.