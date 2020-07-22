Day & Ennis LLC Invests $3.06 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,712. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.95.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

