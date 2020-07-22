Day & Ennis LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after acquiring an additional 922,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $893,464,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after buying an additional 1,647,977 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

LOW traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.30. 132,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $145.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.75.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

