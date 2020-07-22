Day & Ennis LLC Purchases 1,291 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,148,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $123.73. 65,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,705. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.53 and its 200 day moving average is $117.09. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.