Day & Ennis LLC Purchases 637 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,172. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $122.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

