Day & Ennis LLC Sells 63,733 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Day & Ennis LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,733 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.1% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,051,664 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,739 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,705 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,488,000 after buying an additional 7,618,162 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.22. 2,474,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

