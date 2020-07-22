Day & Ennis LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,940. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.12.

