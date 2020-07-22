Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 791,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,518,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at $185,697. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne P. Jackson purchased 25,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $579,587.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $297,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

