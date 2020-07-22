Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s stock price rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $28.25, approximately 785,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 616,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNLI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 825.96% and a negative return on equity of 46.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 144,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $3,556,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $10,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,739,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,489,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 839,631 shares of company stock valued at $21,133,146. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,129,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,505 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $14,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,862,000. Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,291,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

