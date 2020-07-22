DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $4,075,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 157.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,826,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 11.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,063,000 after buying an additional 33,838 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.2% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.4% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

DLR stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.59. 22,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,745. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Raymond James cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Argus raised their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.69.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $218,702.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,452.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,773 shares of company stock worth $5,343,948. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

