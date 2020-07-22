Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by MU Investments Co. Ltd.

MU Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises approximately 5.6% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 10.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,465. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.59. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $194.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dollar General from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Edward Jones downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.21.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

